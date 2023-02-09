- Abbott Laboratories ABT agrees to acquire Cardiovascular Systems Inc CSII for $20/share for an equity value of approximately $890 million.
- CSI offers devices for atherectomy, a minimally invasive treatment for plaque build-up in arteries that can restrict blood flow.
- Procedural use of atherectomy can help maximize the benefits of standard balloon angioplasty or stent treatments in restoring blood flow in complex arterial disease.
- CSI also has an early-stage pipeline of complementary vascular intervention devices in development.
- "The acquisition of CSI will add new, complementary technologies to Abbott's leading vascular device offerings," said Lisa Earnhardt, EVP of Medical Devices of Abbott.
- Upon close, the transaction is expected to be neutral to Abbott's recently issued 2023 ongoing earnings per share guidance.
- Q4 Earnings: Cardiovascular Systems reported Q2 FY23 sales of $61.5 million, up 3.9% Y/Y, missing the consensus of $63.08 million, with a gross profit margin of 70.0%.
- Second-quarter net loss of $7.9 million, or $(0.20)/share below the consensus of $(0.15). The Adjusted EBITDA loss increased to $(3.7) million from $(3.0) million in the prior year.
- Price Action: CSII shares are up 48.6% at $19.78 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.