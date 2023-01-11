Airbus Beats Boeing's Annual Plane Delivery Tally, Fourth Time In A Row

by

Boeing Co BA boosted deliveries by 41% in 2022 over the previous year to 480 commercial jets, while Airbus SE EADSY EADSF annual deliveries increased 8% to 661.

boosted deliveries by 41% in 2022 over the previous year to 480 commercial jets, while annual deliveries increased 8% to 661. It marked the fourth consecutive year for Boeing to hand over fewer than Airbus.

After the company lowered its guidance in December, Airbus missed analyst expectations of a tally of about 680 jets, Wall Street Journal reported.

While Airbus deliveries have eclipsed Boeing’s tally, the European plane maker fell short of its own ambitions. It had started the year with plans to hand over around 720 aircraft across its portfolio to customers. That was fewer still than the 863 jets it delivered to customers in 2019.

Boeing said it delivered 387 of its 737s last year—exceeding the company’s most recent, reduced target of about 375. The total includes MAX passenger airliners and P-8 military derivatives of the plane.

Boeing said it delivered 31 of its 787 Dreamliners, wide-body jets commonly used on long-haul international routes.

Boeing said it landed 774 net orders in 2022. Its official backlog for commercial jets grew to 4,578 at the end of last year.

Airbus secured 820 net orders, growing its backlog to 7,239 jets.

Price Action: BA shares are up 1.70% at $210.21 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.