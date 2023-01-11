China Southern Airlines Might Use 737 MAX Flights During Upcoming Lunar New Year Holidays

- China Southern Airlines Co Ltd's ZNH mobile app showed two Boeing Co BA 737 MAX flights scheduled for Friday, which, if completed, would be the first commercial services for the model by a Chinese airline since a March 2019 grounding.
- The scheduled flights are domestic journeys from the southern city of Guangzhou to Zhengzhou, and from Guangzhou to Wuhan, the app showed.
- China Southern had also initially scheduled a return to commercial service for the 737 MAX in October 2022, Reuters reported but did not use it on the planned flights.
- Chinese airlines had 97 of the planes before the grounding, according to Cirium data in 2019.
- Boeing in October said it had another 138 planes manufactured for Chinese carriers that were in the U.S. waiting to be delivered.
- China expects the total number of trips made by travelers by road, rail, water, and flight during the upcoming Lunar New Year holidays to reach 2.1 billion this year, double last year's 1.05 billion.
- Price Action: ZNH shares closed at $35.65 on Tuesday.
