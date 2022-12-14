Boeing Continues To Convince Congress For 737 MAX 10 Deadline Extension

by

Boeing Co's BA Commercial planes CEO said the company would continue to convince Congress to pass legislation for its 737 MAX 7 and MAX 10 regulatory certification even after the deadline.

Last week, U.S. lawmakers refused to add an extension to an annual defense bill to exempt Boeing from a year-end regulatory change for 737 Max 7 and Max 10 versions of aircraft.

"We're still working obviously and hope something happens this year - got another shot early next," Reuters reported citing Deal's comment on the sidelines of an event at its 787 final assembly plant. "We're going to hope Congress does their part of this."

After December 27, all planes must have modern cockpit alerting systems for Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certification, which could delay the deployment of MAX 7 and 10, unless Congress passes legislation.

The FAA said that after December 27, "the FAA will cease work on reviews related to the crew alerting system for the 737 MAX-7 and -10 in accordance with our congressional mandate," but did not elaborate.

Tuesday, United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL announced the largest widebody order by a U.S. carrier in commercial aviation history, with 100 Boeing 787 Dreamliners with options to purchase 100 more.

Price Action: BA shares are up 0.10% at $187.32 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

