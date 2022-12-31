Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: Tesla, Bed Bath & Beyond, Six Flags And Signs Bitcoin Whales Are Buying The Dip

Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's, here are the articles investors need to read.

"The Best Income Investing Ideas for 2023," by Andrew Bary, explains that even though 2022 has been a punishing year for the markets, there are still some good opportunities for income-oriented investors looking for yield-bearing stocks.

In "Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Falls After Disclosing Letter From the SEC," Sabrina Escobar writes that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY revealed a letter from the Securities and Exchange Commission requesting further information about the company's annual report for fiscal 2021.

"Doubling Down on Tesla and Coinbase, Cathie Wood Ends 2022 ARK Style," by Jack Denton, reports that ARK Investment Management CEO Cathie Wood continues to buy shares of Tesla Inc TSLA and Coinbase Global Inc COIN even as their stock prices have plunged in 2022.

In "Six Flags Activist Wants a Real Estate Deal," Carleton English details why an investment firm that has taken a 3% stake in Six Flags Entertainment Corp SIX now wants the theme-park operator to sell and lease back its real estate portfolio.

"Crypto ‘Went 12 Rounds With Mike Tyson’ in 2022. Now, Bitcoin Whales Are Buying," by Jack Denton, points out that even though the crypto market has collapsed in 2022, there are signs that Bitcoin BTC/USD whales are buying the dip.

In "Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Lifts Stake in Developer Howard Hughes," Ed Lin reports on the additional shares of Howard Hughes Corp HHC purchased by Bill Ackman’s hedge fund, Pershing Square Capital Management, in December.

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.