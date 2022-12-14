3 Energy Stocks With High Dividend Yields That This Hedge Fund Is Buying

Yacktman Asset Management founder Donald Yacktman was named Morningstar’s “Portfolio Manager of The Year” in 1991 and was awarded the “Portfolio Manager of the Year” by Mutual Fund Letter in 1994.

In the third quarter of 2022, Yacktman initiated a new stake in these three energy stocks with solid yields.

Also Read: '3-Legged Stool' Hedge Fund Upped Its Stake In 2 Dividend Stocks - The Next Compounding Machine?

​​Pioneer Natural Resources Co PXD offers a forward dividend yield of 9.51% or $20.35 per share annually, making quarterly payments with an inconsistent track record of increasing its dividends.

Pioneer Natural Resources is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company focusing on the Permian Basin in Texas.

Yacktman Asset Management initiated a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter of 686,869 shares.

Diamondback Energy Inc FANG offers a forward dividend yield of 5.56% or $7.20 per share annually, through quarterly payments with a decent track record of increasing its dividends for four consecutive years.

Diamondback Energy is an independent oil and natural gas company headquartered in Midland, Texas focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas.

In the third quarter, Yacktman Asset Management initiated a new stake in Diamondback Energy of more than 1.2 million shares.

EOG Resources Inc. EOG offers a forward dividend yield of 2.19% or $2.663 per share annually, using quarterly payments with a notable track record of increasing its dividends for five consecutive years.

EOG Resources is an oil and gas producer with acreage in several U.S. shale plays, including the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford and the Bakken.

During the third quarter, Yacktman Asset Management opened a new stake in EOG Resources of more than 1.4 million shares.

About Yacktman Asset Management: Donald Yacktman founded Yacktman Asset Management in 1992 and remains as one of the partners and portfolio managers.

Based in Austin, Texas-based, the investment firm focuses on value equity investing and manages seven mutual funds highly rated by Morningstar. The company is an affiliate of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc AMG, a firm that typically buys a majority interest in small to midsize boutique asset managers, yet allows affiliates to operate independently.

Photo: zhengzaishuru via Shutterstock