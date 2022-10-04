Amid PlayStation 5 Supply Snarls, Sony Eyes Further Investment For PC, Mobile Push: Report

by

Sony Group Corp's SONY gaming business is expecting new investments to bolster its push into PC and mobile.

gaming business is expecting new investments to bolster its push into PC and mobile. Sony's push onto other platforms comes as it has struggled to produce enough PlayStation 5 units due to supply chain challenges.

"Further investments in areas that will strengthen the expansion on to PC, on to mobile and into live services, that's definitely a possibility for us," Hermen Hulst, head of PlayStation Studios, told Reuters.

Sony's studios are known for single-player console games. It has outlined plans to release titles on PC and mobile and offer live service games, which provide continuously updated play.

Related: Sony Bets Big On VR Sector, Ramps Up VR2 Headset Production.

Sony Bets Big On VR Sector, Ramps Up VR2 Headset Production. The report added that the shift is reflected in its recent deals, including Bungie's $3.6 billion acquisition, the studio behind the multiplayer "Destiny" franchise, and a minority stake in FromSoftware, whose action role-playing game "Elden Ring" has sold more than 16.6 million units.

"You should think of collaborations on the game development side first and foremost, but it's also not unthinkable with our PlayStation Productions efforts that we explore opportunities," Hulst said of the FromSoftware investment.

"If Sony can pull off what they did with single-player experiences but (as) multiplayer experiences across platforms, on the PC, on consoles, and maybe even on the phone, then all bets are off," the report quoted Serkan Toto, founder of the Kantan Games consultancy.

Price Action: SONY shares closed higher by 3.29% at $66.16 on Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.