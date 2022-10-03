Sony Bets Big On VR Sector, Ramps Up VR2 Headset Production

- Sony Group Corp SONY plans to produce about two million units of PlayStation VR2 headsets by March 2023.
- The virtual reality goggles production began in September 2022 and has cruised through without being affected by the supply chain problems, Bloomberg reported.
- The company expects the demand for PSVR2 to be robust compared to its preceding offering, VR goggles for PlayStation 4.
- Users will need a PlayStation5 console to use the VR headset.
- Sony is yet to come out with an official price or release date for the PSVR2.
- The VR sector is still an uncracked territory for companies, amidst the economic slowdown and a surge in materials costs following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, making matters worse.
- The other major players in the area include HTC Corp and Oculus, a part of Meta Platforms Inc META.
- Price Action: SONY shares closed lower by 1.57% at $64.05 on Friday.
