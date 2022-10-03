Sony Bets Big On VR Sector, Ramps Up VR2 Headset Production

by

Sony Group Corp SONY plans to produce about two million units of PlayStation VR2 headsets by March 2023.

plans to produce about two million units of PlayStation VR2 headsets by March 2023. The virtual reality goggles production began in September 2022 and has cruised through without being affected by the supply chain problems, Bloomberg reported.

The company expects the demand for PSVR2 to be robust compared to its preceding offering, VR goggles for PlayStation 4.

Users will need a PlayStation5 console to use the VR headset.

Sony is yet to come out with an official price or release date for the PSVR2.

The VR sector is still an uncracked territory for companies, amidst the economic slowdown and a surge in materials costs following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, making matters worse.

The other major players in the area include HTC Corp and Oculus, a part of Meta Platforms Inc META .

Price Action: SONY shares closed lower by 1.57% at $64.05 on Friday.

