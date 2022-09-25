Bill Ackman's Protégé Holds These 3 High Yielding Stocks For Passive Income And Steady Gains

Sachem Head Capital Management, founded and managed by Scott Ferguson in 2012, is a value-oriented investment management firm based in New York City. After graduating from Stanford University in 2003, where he met Bill Ackman, Ferguson became the first analyst and partner of Pershing Square Capital.

Sachem Head currently has roughly $4.36 billion in assets under management, and Ferguson sits on the board of numerous companies. He recently became a board member for US Foods Holding Corp. USFD.

Learn more about three dividend stocks Ferguson’s hedge fund owns.

Hasbro Inc. HAS is offering a dividend yield of 3.89% or $2.80 per share annually, using quarterly payments, with a superb track record of increasing its dividends for 17 consecutive years. Hasbro is a branded play company, providing children and families around the world with entertainment offerings based on a world-class brand portfolio.

During the second quarter, Hasbro repurchased $124 million worth of shares, paid $97.4 million in dividends, and closed an acquisition on D&D Beyond for $146.3 million.

International Flavors & Fragrance IFF is offering a dividend yield of 3.34% or $3.24 per share annually, making quarterly payments, with an excellent track record of increasing its dividends for 19 consecutive years. International Flavors & Fragrances is the largest specialty ingredients producer globally, selling ingredients for the food, beverage, health, household goods, personal care, and pharmaceutical industries.

International Flavors & Fragrances continues to expect full year 2022 sales to be approximately $12.6 billion to $13.0 billion, with an expected full year 2022 adjusted operating EBITDA of approximately $2.5 billion to $2.6 billion.

Olin Corporation OLN is offering a dividend yield of 1.78% or 80 cents per share annually, through quarterly payments, with an inconsistent track record of increasing its dividend payments. Olin manufactures and sells a variety of chemicals and chemical-based products, with the majority of its revenue coming from the United States.

In the second quarter, Olin repurchased shares up to $426.5 million, and on July 28, the Board of Directors announced they approved a new $2.0 billion share repurchase program.

