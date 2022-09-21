ñol

Some Medtronic's Insulin Pumps Are Associated With Cybersecurity Risk, FDA Says

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
September 21, 2022 12:37 PM | 1 min read
Some Medtronic's Insulin Pumps Are Associated With Cybersecurity Risk, FDA Says
  • The FDA warned that certain types of Medtronic Inc's MDT MiniMed 600 Series insulin pump system were vulnerable to cyberattacks.
  • Hackers could potentially hamper insulin delivery by accessing the device.
  • The FDA said an unauthorized person could access a pump while pairing it with other system components. So far, Medtronic has no evidence that such an issue has occurred.
  • Also Read: Medtronic Recalls HeartWare HVAD System Batteries For Electrical Faults.
  • The company said hackers, however, cannot access the device through the internet.
  • The FDA said it was working with Medtronic to identify, communicate and prevent adverse events related to this risk.
  • The company added that patients should turn off the "Remote Bolus" feature on their pump, which is turned on by default. 
  • In addition, Medtronic said patients should do any connection linking of devices in a nonpublic space. 
  • Patients should also disconnect the USB device from their computer when it is not being used to download pump data. They should never confirm remote connection requests or other remote actions unless patients or care partners initiate them.
  • Price Action: MDT shares are down 0.55% at $87.97 on the last check Wednesday.

