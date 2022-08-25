Medtronic Recalls HeartWare HVAD System Batteries For Electrical Faults

- Medtronic Plc MDT is recalling HeartWare HVAD System batteries because they may experience electrical faults that cause the system to fail unexpectedly.
- The HeartWare Ventricular Assist Device (HVAD) System is used to help the heart continue to pump blood to the rest of the body.
- The HVAD system is used as a bridge to cardiac transplants in patients at risk of death from end-stage left ventricular heart failure, for heart tissue recovery, or as destination therapy (DT) in patients for whom heart transplants are not planned.
- The system operates using power from either AC or DC electricity or batteries.
- If the battery fails and the patient is unable to replace the failed battery with a charged, working battery or with AC or DC power, the HVAD may stop working, leading to serious injury or death.
- Medtronic reports 1,159 complaints, six injuries, and one death related to this issue.
- Medtronic will recall over 23,000 Medtronic HVAD Batteries distributed after January 2009.
- Last week, the company announced to recall Cobalt/Crome Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICDs) and Resynchronization Therapy Defibrillators (CRT-Ds) after receiving reports of devices with short circuit protection (SCP) alert resulting in reduced-energy electric shock delivery, instead of delivering the second phase of high voltage therapy.
- Medtronic's ICDs and CRT-Ds are implantable cardiac devices that monitor and regulate heart rate and rhythm.
- Price Action: MDT shares are up 2.37% at $91.40 on the last check Thursday.
