ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Invest Like A Hedge Funder: This Activist Sent Wix Soaring, Here Are 2 Dividend Stocks He Owns

by Robert Kuczmarski, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 22, 2022 1:27 PM | 1 min read
Invest Like A Hedge Funder: This Activist Sent Wix Soaring, Here Are 2 Dividend Stocks He Owns

In October 2014, Starboard Value CEO and co-founder Jeffrey Smith made headlines for taking over Darden Restaurants DRI by clearing the board and making himself the chairman with an 8.8% stake in the company.

His goal was to make its subsidiaries, Long Horn Steakhouse and Olive Garden, more profitable.

As of early Tuesday, the activist investor disclosed a 9% stake in website building service Wix.com WIX, which touts millions of registered users worldwide.

Here are two dividend stocks Starboard Value holds for the long-term:

See Also: Kevin O'Leary Applauds Activist Stake In Wix Stock - 'They Stop Idiot Management From Making Stupid Mistakes'

  • Papa John’s International Inc. PZZA, with 5,650 locations, is one of the world’s largest pizza delivery companies. It offers a dividend yield of 2.27% or $1.68 per share annually, utilizing quarterly payments, with a decent track record of increasing its dividends in the past two years. During the second quarter of 2022, Papa John’s repurchased 452,206 shares of common stock for $42.8 million pursuant to its share repurchase program. As of July 29, the company had $329.8 million remaining available for repurchase under the outstanding authorization.
  • Humana Inc. HUM, one of the largest private health insurers, is offering a dividend yield of 0.63% or $3.15 per share annually, through quarterly payments, with a strong track record of increasing its dividends for ten years. The company, which focuses on administering Medicare Advantage plans, repurchased 2,431,200 shares year-to-date at an average price of $411.32 per share, totaling $1 billion. Humana has $2 billion remaining in its share repurchase program as of July 26.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Activist Investor Dividend StocksDividend Stocks Loved By Hedge FundsStarboard Value LPLarge CapLong IdeasNewsDividendsDividendsEurozoneHealth CareBuybacksRestaurantsGlobalMarketsTrading IdeasGeneral