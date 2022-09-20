ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

The Man Who Took Over AC Milan Owns These 2 Dividend Stocks

by Robert Kuczmarski, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 20, 2022 10:53 AM | 1 min read
The Man Who Took Over AC Milan Owns These 2 Dividend Stocks

Activist investor Paul Singer is the founder, president and co-CEO of Elliott Management, which was founded in 1977 with $1.3 million and is now controlling some $45 billion in assets under management.

In July 2018, Singer took over beleaguered soccer club AC Milan, after Asian businessman Li Yonghong defaulted on a loan payment owed to the hedge fund, to the tune of $400 million.

Since the start of the first quarter, Singer reduced his portfolio from 45 stocks to 42, with his top two positions providing dividends in the defense and energy sector, respectively.

Howmet Aerospace Inc HWM is offering a dividend yield of 0.24% or 8 cents per share annually, through quarterly payments, with an inconsistent track record of raising its dividends. Howmet Aerospace produces products that are used primarily in aerospace, commercial transportation, and industrial and other markets.

In the second quarter, Howmet saw share repurchases of up to $60 million and debt repurchases of $60 million.

Check Out: Benzinga's Dividend Calendar To Stay On Track With The Latest Distributions 

Marathon Petroleum Corp MPC is offering a dividend yield of 2.43% or $2.32 per share annually, utilizing quarterly payments, with an inconsistent track record of raising its dividend payments. Marathon Petroleum is an independent refiner with 13 refineries in the mid-continent, West Coast, and Gulf Coast of the United States with a total throughput capacity of 2.9 million barrels per day, as of 2021.

Since Marathon’s last earnings call, the firm repurchased $4.1 billion in shares, and also announced a separate $5 billion share authorization. The company will reassess its dividend level post-completion of a $15 billion share repurchase.

Photo: Courtesy of commons.wikimedia.org

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: dividend stocksPaul SingerLarge CapLong IdeasNewsSPACEDividendsDividendsCommoditiesBuybacksEventsMarketsTrading IdeasGeneral