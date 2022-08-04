Howmet Aerospace Reports Q2 Above Street Expectations, Plans Dividend Hike

- Howmet Aerospace Inc HWM reported second-quarter revenue growth of 17% year-over-year to $1.39 billion, beating the consensus of $1.37 billion.
- Adjusted EPS improved to $0.35 compared to $0.22 in 2Q21, above the consensus of $0.33.
- The operating income increased 16.4% Y/Y to $241 million, and the margin was flat at 17.3%.
- Howmet Aerospace generated cash from operating activities year-to-date of $213 million, compared to $79 million a year ago. Free cash flow was $107 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA excluding special items was $317 million (+17% Y/Y), and the margin was 22.8%, flat compared to last year.
- The company repurchased ~1.8 million shares for $60 million during the quarter.
- At the end of the quarter, the company's cash balance was $538 million.
- Howmet expects to increase the quarterly dividend from $0.02 to $0.04 per share beginning in 4Q22.
- Executive Chairman and CEO John Plant commented, "Looking ahead, commercial aerospace narrow body production rates continue to improve and are the primary growth driver through 2022, while we expect wide body volumes to improve as we move into 2023."
- 3Q22 Outlook: Howmet Aerospace expects revenue of $1.425 billion - $1.455 billion (consensus $1.44 billion) and adjusted EPS of $0.35- $0.37 (consensus $0.37).
- It expects adjusted EBITDA of $320 million - $331 million and an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 22.5%- 22.7%.
- FY22 Outlook: Howmet Aerospace expects revenue of ~$5.645 billion - $5.715 billion (prior view $5.56 billion - $5.72 billion), versus the consensus of $5.63 billion.
- Adjusted EPS of $1.38 - $1.42 (prior view $1.33 - $1.45), versus the consensus of $1.41.
- The company currently expects adjusted EBITDA of $1.276 billion - $1.299 billion, an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 22.6% - 22.7%, and Free Cash Flow of $625 million - $675 million.
- Price Action: HWM shares traded higher by 0.09% at $37.24 on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.