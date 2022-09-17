Charlie Munger Holds These 2 Dividend Stocks And Shares 1 With Warren Buffett

Warren Buffett’s right-hand man and Vice Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B), Charlie Munger, first worked for Buffett’s grandfather before becoming a partner. Munger also serves as the Chairman of the Daily Journal Corporation DJCO.

The Daily Journal publishes newspapers and websites covering California and Arizona, and produces several specialized information services. Buffett and Munger both hold enormous positions in the Bank of America, while Munger solely owns POSCO Holdings.

POSCO Holdings Inc PKX is offering a dividend yield of 7.19% or $2.95 per share annually, making quarterly payments, with an inconsistent track record of increasing its dividend payments. POSCO Holdings is the largest steel producer in South Korea and one of the top steel producers globally, mainly producing flat steel and stainless steel.

Posco controls around 40% of South Korean domestic market share and exports around 45%-50% of its steel products overseas, mainly to Asian countries.

Bank Of America Corp BAC is offering a dividend yield of 2.64% or 88 cents per share annually, using quarterly payments, with a decent track record of increasing its dividends for two years. Bank of America is one of the largest financial institutions in the United States, with more than $2.5 trillion in assets, as of 2021.

In the second quarter, Bank of America returned $2.7 billion to shareholders through common stock dividends and share repurchases.

“We believe our earnings generation over the next 18 months will provide ample capital to support growth, pay dividends, buy back shares and continue to invest in our people, platforms and communities as we grow into new regulatory capital level requirements”, said Chief Financial Officer, Alastair Borthwick.

