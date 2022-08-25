Bank of America Ramps Up Digital Offerings To Capitalize On Expanding E-Commerce Volumes

- Bank of America Corp BAC expanded its investments in digital channels to tap the growing online transactions.
- Clients logged in to the bank's electronic platforms 1 billion times in July and 2.8 billion times, up 11% in the second quarter.
- BAC's new investments will focus on budgeting and financial-planning tools, personalization of apps, and enhanced security.
- BAC spends $11 billion on technology every year, including the "Life Plan" financial tool for budgeting and savings, Bloomberg reports.
- Digital expansion can also help cut the number of costly branch locations and pare workforces, making it more competitive.
- Visa Inc V issued over 4 billion network tokens worldwide through Visa Token Service (VTS), doubling its token count in one year to tap the growing e-commerce volume.
- Visa Token Service, which replaces 16-digit Visa account numbers with a digital token only Visa can unlock, helps to protect the underlying account information.
- Price Action: BAC shares traded higher by 1.48% at $35.03 on the last check Thursday.
- Photo via Wikimedia Commons
