Based on consensus estimates among surveyed analysts, FactSet has determined which stocks in the S&P 500 that have the highest expected two-year dividend compound annual growth rate.

As there are 111 stocks in the S&P 500 with dividend yields over 3.10%, analysts have composed a list of 20 stocks that are expecting to increase dividends through 2024, per Market Watch. Here are three dividend stocks with high compound annual growth rates.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc SWK is offering a dividend yield of 3.65% or $3.20 per share annually, through quarterly payments, with a stellar track record of increasing its dividends for 55 consecutive years.

Stanley Black & Decker is a manufacturer of hand and power tools, and its three business segments include, tools and storage, security, and industrial.

Tapestry Inc TPR is offering a dividend yield of 3.44% or $1.20 per share annually, making quarterly payments, with a track record of increasing its dividends once in the past year.

Tapestry comprises fashion and accessory brands including Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman, and its products are sold in about 1,400 company-operated stores, wholesale channels, and e-commerce in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Amgen Inc AMGN is offering a dividend yield of 3.16% or $7.76 per share annually, using quarterly payments, with a solid track record of increasing its dividends for 11 consecutive years.

Amgen is a leader in biotechnology-based human therapeutics, with historical expertise in renal disease and cancer supportive-care products. Its flagship drugs include red blood cell boosters Epogen and Aranesp, immune system boosters Neupogen and Neulasta, and Enbrel and Otezla for inflammatory diseases.