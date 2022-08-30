As many investors enjoy reviewing the 13F filings from hedge funds and activist investors, one portfolio that many investors love to discuss is that of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

It should be noted that 54% of the foundation's portfolio is made up of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B) stock. It's no secret that Microsoft Corp MSFT co-founder Bill Gates and Berkshire CEO Warren Buffett have been close friends for decades.

The foundation also holds a variety of other securities, and here are three of the highest yielding dividend stocks in Bill Gates' portfolio.

Coca-Cola Femsa, S.A.B. de C.V. KOF is offering a dividend yield of 4.12% or $2.56 per share annually making semiannual payments, with a track record of increasing its dividends for three consecutive years. Coca-Cola Femsa, is the largest franchise bottler of the Coca-Cola Company by volume. While Mexico and Brazil are Coca-Cola Femsa's most important markets, generating roughly 80% of volume, the firm operates in other Central and South American countries, including Panama, Guatemala, Uruguay, and Argentina.

During the second quarter, Coca-Cola Femsa's total revenues increased to 19.9%, while comparable revenues increased by 16.4%, driven mainly by volume growth, pricing initiatives, favorable price-mix effects, and favorable currency translation effects as a result of the appreciation of the Brazilian Real.

Crown Castle Inc CCI is offering a dividend yield of 3.39% or $5.88 per share annually using quarterly payments, with a notable track record of increasing its dividends for the past seven years. Crown Castle owns and leases roughly 40,000 cell towers and owns 85,000 route miles of fiber in the United States, with a very concentrated customer base, as more than 70% of its revenue is coming from the big three U.S. mobile carriers.

As of June 30, 2022, Crown Castle had $1 billion available for issuance under the $2 billion unsecured commercial paper program.

Go To: Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin Spike Higher: Relief Bounce Or Larger Reversal To The Upside?

United Parcel Service Inc UPS is offering a dividend yield of 3.06% or $6.08 per share annually, utilizing quarterly payments, with a stellar track record of increasing its dividends over the last 12 years. UPS is the world's largest parcel delivery company, as it manages a massive fleet of more than 500 planes and 100,000 vehicles, to deliver an average of about 25 million packages per day to residences and businesses across the globe.

United Parcel Service is raising the amount of targeted share repurchases for 2022, taking the target to $3 billion for the year, with dividend payments subject to board approval, of about $5.2 billion.

Photo: Courtesy of Greg Rubenstein and Fortune Live Media on flickr