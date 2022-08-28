Weekend Stock Spotlight: Walmart, T-Mobile, Bitcoin And Growing Net Shorts Against S&P 500 Futures

Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by leading media outlets, here are the articles investors need to read.

"How Water Scarcity Threatens the Global Economy," by Barron's Lauren Foster, looks at how the growing scarcity of water in the U.S. and around the world may soon begin to have significant economic repercussions.

In Barron's "T-Mobile Has Toppled Verizon. It’s Time to Buy the Stock," Nicholas Jasinski writes that now that T-Mobile US Inc TMUS has become the leading wireless carrier in the country, its stock could see gains as a result.

"Investors Ramp Up Bets Against Stock Market as Summer Rally Fizzles," by The Wall Street Journal's Hannah Miao, details the growth of net short positions against S&P 500 futures in the past several months, reaching levels that haven't been seen in two years.

In The Wall Street Journal's "Inventory Pileup, Uneasy Shoppers Put Retailers in Jeopardy," Sarah Nassauer writes about the concerns of retailers like Walmart Inc WMT and Best Buy Co Inc BBY as analysts predict the slowest sales growth between November and January in years.

"Bitcoin Back Down to Around $20,000 After Jackson Hole Caution," by Bloomberg's Joanna Ossinger, notes that Bitcoin BTC/USD continues to hover around $20,000 after Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole conference.

In Bloomberg's "German Minister Says Gas Storage Filling Up Quicker Than Planned," Iain Rogers writes that Germany's economy minister says gas storage facilities are filling up faster than planned despite concerns about supply from Russia's Nord Stream pipeline.

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.