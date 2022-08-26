Want To Invest Like Kenneth Griffin? Here Is 1 Dividend Stock Citadel Has That Could Be A Nice Addition To A Portfolio

After the Citadel and Robinhood Markets Inc RH backlash over notable meme stock trades such as Gamestop Corp GME and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC, things have cooled off a bit in the media for the hedge fund.

However, this has not stopped Citadel and its founder and CEO Kenneth Griffin from doing what they do best: buy and sell stocks.

Here is one semiconductor company offering dividends that Citadel is watching for the second half of the year.

Broadcom AVGO is offering a dividend yield of 3.10% or $16.40 per share annually making quarterly payments, with a consistent track record of increasing its dividends over the past 13 years.

The combined entity of Broadcom and Avago, the merger took place in 2015, boasts a highly diverse product portfolio across an array of end markets, allowing the firms to cut costs, cross-sell to its biggest customers and generate higher revenues.

Avago focuses primarily on radio frequency filters and amplifiers used in high-end smartphones, in addition to an assortment of solutions for wired infrastructure, enterprise storage and industrial end markets.

Legacy Broadcom targeted networking semiconductors, such as switch and physical layer chips, broadband products (such as television set-top box processors), and connectivity chips that handle standards such as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

Citadel owns a large stake in Broadcom of 672,919 shares with a current market value of roughly $360 million.

The hedge fund also has 779,600 shares in call options and 889,200 shares in put options on Broadcom that it could choose to execute if the opportunity presents itself before the expiration date.

Photo: eamesBot via Shutterstock