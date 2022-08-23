2 Dividend Stocks The Activist Investor Behind Disney Has Also Been Buying

Activist investor Dan Loeb is the Chief Executive Officer and founder of hedge fund Third Point Management, which has recently opened a stake in The Walt Disney Company DIS of 1,000,000 shares.
Besides acquiring growth stocks, Third Point Management is also diversified in defensive positions that provide everyday necessities and offer strong dividends. Here are two dividend stocks Third Point is holding in its portfolio.
Colgate-Palmolive Company CL is offering a dividend yield of 2.29% or $1.88 per share annually making quarterly payments, with a multi-decade track record of raising its dividends over the past 58 years. Colgate-Palmolive has grown to become a leading global consumer product company, as the firm manufactures shampoos, shower gels, deodorants, and home care products that are sold in over 200 countries.
Third Point Management opened a new position in Colgate-Palmolive over the course of the second quarter of 1,985,000 shares.
Also Read: These Investment Wines Have Outperformed Apple, Ford And Tesla Over The Past Year
DuPont de Nemours Inc DD is offering a dividend yield of 2.27% or $1.32 per share annually making quarterly payments, with an inconsistent track record of raising its dividends. DuPont de Nemours is a diversified global specialty chemicals company, with a portfolio that includes specialty chemicals and downstream products that serve the electronics and communication, automotive, construction, safety and protection, and water management industries.
Loeb nibbled at Third Point’s stake in DuPont as the position decreased by 280,000 shares throughout the second quarter of 2022, as the fund now holds just over 3 million shares.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.