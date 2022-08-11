This Electric Toothbrush Has 6 Cleaning Modes For Reportedly Brighter Smiles

Toothbrushes have come a long way since Babylonians and Egyptians started brushing their teeth with frayed twigs around 3000 BCE.

The first more modern toothbrush with a handle carved from cattle bone and a brush made from swine bristles was produced in England around 1780. Natural bristles were used until DuPont de Nemours Inc. DD invented nylon, which started the development of the truly modern toothbrush in 1938 and the first electric toothbrush in 1939.

Although electric toothbrushes date back more than 80 years, they have seemingly not achieved widespread adoption. The global electric toothbrush market size was estimated to be worth $4.3 billion in 2022 and projected to increase to just over $6 billion by 2027, according to Statista.

Electric toothbrushes clean teeth, gums and tongue by using rotation or side-by-side movement of the head. Electric toothbrushes are an effective way to remove plaque and reduce gingivitis, and studies show they are more thorough at cleaning teeth than traditional manual toothbrushes.

But the moderate adoption rate of the devices arguably demonstrates that consumers need to be educated and provided compelling value propositions to buy them. Cost is a major constraint to the market, and people don’t see them as an attractive addition to their bathroom countertops.

Better Brushing?

Enter Brüush BRSH.

While most electric toothbrushes provide 500 strokes per minute, Brüush says its model provides up to 31,000 strokes per minute, attacking plaque 100 times more vigorously than a manual toothbrush.

Brüush has six cleaning modes for every type of brusher. The Brüush lithium-ion battery is built to last four weeks on a single charge, and the compact magnetic case makes traveling with the device convenient.

The Brüush toothbrush, which comes in five colors with three brush heads and a USB power adapter and charger, retails for $79.

And if you sign up for a subscription, Brüush will send you three new brush heads every six months for $18 — that’s just $6 per brush head.

Replacing brush heads for Koninklijke Philips N.V.’s PHG Sonicare can cost as much as $43 for a three-pack, and the price of Procter & Gamble Co. PG Oral-B line of brush heads reaches as high as $40 for a three-pack, depending on the model.

Brüush estimates that 70% of its customer base is between ages 18 and 45 years old, a group that’s under-penetrated compared to baby boomers in terms of using an electric toothbrush. This age group also consists of the first digital generation when it comes to shopping, possibly a positive for a company where its website accounts for the majority of sales.

Visit Brüush’s website to learn more about the company and its products.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Featured photo by Bruush