4 Dividend Stocks Offering Double-Digit Yields: An Easy Way To Earn Passive Income

As the second quarter earnings season wraps up, investors looking to earn a passive income in order to balance out high inflation can invest in dividend stocks.
With the consumer price index up 9.1% over the past 12 months, consumers are feeling their savings being eaten away by inflation.
After experiencing an abnormal period of high growth, investors will have to turn to different methods of investing now that the Federal Reserve has initiated raising interest rates.
A simple solution to this problem could be stocks that are offering double-digit yields.
Double-Digit Dividend Stock #1: ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd ZIM
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is offering an annual dividend yield of 44.67% or $22.35 per share, which is uncommon as it closed a $6 million dollar Series A financing round, making a capital investment in Data Science Consulting Group, a leading technology company specializing in artificial intelligence-based products, solutions and services.
ZIM’s unique strategy is digital-oriented and asset-light, providing container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally, focusing on select markets where they have competitive advantages and are able to maximize their market position.
Double-Digit Dividend Stock #2: Golden Ocean Group Ltd GOGL
Golden Ocean Group is offering an annual dividend yield of 19.47% or $2 per share, which is noticeable as it did not raise dividends in the past year.
Golden Ocean Group recently signed a loan agreement for a $275 million facility, refinancing 14 capesize vessels. CEO Ulrik Andersen mentioned that with the anticipated strengthening of the freight market in the second half of the year, the company is expected to generate significant cash flows and continue to return capital to shareholders.
Golden Ocean Group is a shipping company that owns and operates 94 dry bulk vessels worldwide, transporting commodities such as ores, coal, grains and fertilizers.
Go To: 4 Automakers That Pay A Strong Dividend: How To Make Money Off These Stocks During A Bear Market
Double-Digit Dividend Stock #3: FS KKR Capital Corp FSK
FS KKR Capital Corp is offering an annual dividend yield of 12.47% or $2.72 per share, which is not particularly common as it has only raised dividends once in the past year.
FS KKR has a diversified portfolio with 193 portfolio companies spread across 22 industries with exposure to the top 10 largest portfolio companies by fair value was 19% as of March 31, 2022.
FS KKR is a business development company specializing in investment in debt securities, primarily investing in senior secured debt and customized credit solutions to private middle-market U.S. companies.
Double-Digit Dividend Stock #4: Pioneer Natural Resources Co PXD
Pioneer Natural Resources is offering an annual dividend yield of 10.98% or $25.44 per share, which is uncommon as it did not raise dividends in the past year.
Pioneer generated strong second quarter free cash flows of $2.7 billion dollars and plans to return greater than 95% of second quarter free cash flow to shareholders. Including the month of July, Pioneer repurchased $750 million dollars or 3.3 million shares since the end of the first quarter.
Pioneer Natural Resources Company has operated as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the U.S. since 1997.
Photo: eamesBot via Shutterstock
