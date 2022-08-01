4 High Dividend Yield Energy Stocks To Consider During The Market Downturn

With the Federal Reserve raising interest rates and market conditions becoming more volatile, earning an average return or even beating the market is increasingly challenging.

One easy way to mitigate unsystematic risk is to rebalance your portfolio and invest in high yield dividend stocks. This can be especially useful when navigating bear markets, as many stocks experience declines due to the overall negative sentiment.

High Dividend Yield Stock #1: Kinder Morgan Inc KMI

Kinder Morgan is offering a dividend yield of 6.17% or $1.11 per share and has a track record of raising its dividend yield over the past 5 years.

Kinder Morgan is an energy infrastructure company in North America, operating under four segments: natural gas pipelines, product pipelines, terminals and CO2. They are the largest energy infrastructure firm in the S&P 500, with 13% of shares owned by management and an additional $2 billion dollar stock buyback program.

High Dividend Yield Stock #2: Exxon Mobil Corp XOM

Exxon is offering a dividend yield of 3.6% or $3.52 per share and has a track record of raising its dividends over the past 39 years.

In the second quarter of 2022 Exxon generated earnings of $17.9 billion dollars, with shareholder distributions of $7.6 billion dollars.

Exxon produces and explores for crude oil and natural gas in the U.S. and internationally, operating in upstream, downstream and chemical segments. Exxon has been paying out to shareholders since 1882, and did not suspend payments during the pandemic, according to Kiplinger.

High Dividend Yield Stock #3: Chevron Corporation CVX

Chevron is offering a dividend yield of 3.5% or $5.68 per share and has a track record of raising its dividend yield over the past 35 years.

Sales and operating revenue in the first quarter of 2021 were $52 billion dollars, while adjusted earnings came in at $6.5 billion.

Chevron is an integrated energy company that has operations in natural gas, crude oil and geothermal energy. With three consecutive decades of dividend growth under its belt and strong financials, Chevron is a highly attractive asset for income investors.

High Dividend Yield Stock #4: Dover Corporation DOV

Dover is offering a dividend yield of 1.5% or $2.00 per share and has a track record of raising its dividend yield over the past 66 years.

Dover is a revenue generator as it provides equipment and components such as Dover-branded gas pumps, as well as software and digital solutions and services used in aftermarket vehicles. In the second quarter of 2022, Dover generated revenue of $4.2 billion dollars and expects its revenue growth to increase by 8% to 10%.