FDA Stops UK-Based Company's Baby Formula Imports Accusing Altered Paperwork: Report

Financial Times reports that the FDA has suspended emergency imports of baby formula from Global Kosher’s , accusing the U.K. company of submitting altered paperwork.

, accusing the U.K. company of submitting altered paperwork. The FDA halted a waiver allowing Global Kosher to ship infant formula to the U.S. after the company "submitted to the U.K. authorities an official letter issued by the FDA that had been significantly modified."

Global Kosher had applied to export more than 4.8 million cans of formula under a waiver scheme to help deal with the U.S. shortages.

Global Kosher had planned to send formula manufactured by Kendal Nutricare, a U.K. producer making the Kendamil brand, and is also exporting directly to the country under the waiver scheme.

Dylan McMahon, growth director at Kendal Nutricare, said: “The volumes forecasted by GK [Global Kosher] were made without them being aware that we had already committed to the FDA to offer all our available capacity to the U.S. In light of this, GK won’t supply any product to the U.S.”

The crisis began when a Michigan plant run by Abbott Laboratories ABT was closed in February on contamination fears.

The plant has reopened but is only making specialty formulas and has not resumed manufacturing its top-selling baby formula brand Similac.

