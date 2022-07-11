ñol

Abbott Reopens Its Michigan Plant Closed Due To Floods: Report

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
July 11, 2022 7:28 AM | 1 min read
  • Abbott Laboratories ABT has reopened its Sturgis, Michigan, baby formula plant, which was shut last month due to heavy rains, a company spokesperson told Reuters.
  • Abbott resumed operations on July 1 and has started producing specialty baby formula EleCare.
  • The company, which has been at the center of a baby formula shortage in the U.S., shut down the plant in February and recalled its infant formula products, including Similac, after reports of bacterial infections in babies who had consumed products made at the facility.
  • Price Action: ABT shares closed at $109.26 on Friday.

