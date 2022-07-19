Tesla In Yet Another Legal Soup After German Suit Over Carbon Emission, Data Privacy

- Tesla Inc TSLA has landed in another legal soup as Germany's largest consumer protection group, the Federation of German Consumer Organizations (vzbv), has filed a lawsuit over alleged misleading advertising and data protection violations.
- The group said Tesla made misleading advertising statements on how much carbon-dioxide emissions consumers save when purchasing a Tesla electric vehicle.
- The lawsuit also alleges that the Tesla car's sentry mode records its surroundings, violating the data protection laws, according to the vzbv.
- "Tesla's Sentry Mode is designed to protect the vehicle. However, Tesla does not mention that data protection-compliant use is practically impossible," says Heiko Dünkel, Head of the Legal Enforcement Team at vzbv.
- "Users would have to obtain consent for the processing of personal data from passers-by who happened to walk past the car. Therefore, anyone who uses the function violates data protection law and risks a fine."
- The vzbv had already warned Tesla in December 2021 and received a partial cease-and-desist declaration about several clauses in the company's data protection declaration.
- Tesla has also been alleged by its employees (current/former) to neglect allegations of sexual harassment and racial discrimination.
