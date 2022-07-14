- Biomerica Inc BMRA announced that its Aware Breast Self Exam device will now be sold in Walmart Inc's WMT retail system.
- The Biomerica FDA-cleared Aware Breast Self Exam device is a way for women to enhance tactile sensitivity to changes or irregularities in breast tissue, making breast self-exams easy and convenient.
- The Aware device can facilitate an effective self-exam and serve as a reminder to perform a breast self-exam every month.
- Biomerica has now shipped its first orders of the Aware product, and Walmart will initially begin selling the product through its online sales channel in the U.S.
- Biomerica is also in the final phase of working with Walmart to stock and sell the Aware product in Walmart stores in the U.S.
- Additionally, the company is negotiating with other partners to distribute the Aware Breast Self Exam product in markets outside the U.S.
- Price Action: BMRA shares are up 11.50% at $3.35 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
