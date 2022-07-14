by

Biomerica Inc BMRA announced that its Aware Breast Self Exam device will now be sold in Walmart Inc's WMT retail system.

The Biomerica FDA-cleared Aware Breast Self Exam device is a way for women to enhance tactile sensitivity to changes or irregularities in breast tissue, making breast self-exams easy and convenient.

The Aware device can facilitate an effective self-exam and serve as a reminder to perform a breast self-exam every month.

Biomerica has now shipped its first orders of the Aware product, and Walmart will initially begin selling the product through its online sales channel in the U.S.

Biomerica is also in the final phase of working with Walmart to stock and sell the Aware product in Walmart stores in the U.S.

Additionally, the company is negotiating with other partners to distribute the Aware Breast Self Exam product in markets outside the U.S.

Price Action: BMRA shares are up 11.50% at $3.35 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

