Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: Robinhood, Twitter, Redbox, United Airlines And More

"How Workers Gained an Edge—and Why They Won’t Lose It Soon," by Megan Cassella, looks at the dynamics that have led millions of workers to take control of their professional lives in the postpandemic economy, allowing them to leverage historically tight labor markets into raises, promotions, and a litany of intangible benefits.

In "Robinhood Stock Surges as Crypto Links Tightened With Investment From FTX Co-Founder," Brian Swint writes that shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) were flying higher Friday after a filing revealed that Sam Bankman-Fried, a co-founder of crypto exchange FTX, bought a large stake in the retail stock brokerage.

"Shares of DVD Renter Redbox Are Trading at 6 Times The Buyout Price," by Eric Savitz, takes a closer look at the announcement by Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc (NASDAQ: CSSE), which operates a group of advertising-supported streaming services, of a deal to buy Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: RDBX), best known for operating a network of 38,000 DVD-rental kiosks.

In "Corporate Law Expert Says Musk Can’t Just Walk Away From Twitter Deal," Connor Smith writes that Elon Musk seemed to throw another wrench in his own deal for Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) on Friday, but a corporate law and M&A expert says Musk won't be able to simply walk away by paying a $1 billion breakup fee.

"United Airlines Reaches New Agreement With Pilots’ Union," by Sabrina Escobar, details an agreement in principle reached between United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) and its pilots’ union on new contract terms.

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.