Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: Twitter, Tesla, Nielsen And A Struggling Exercise Equipment Company

"Sustainable Investing Failed Its First Big Test. A Reckoning Is Coming," by Lauren Foster, explores how Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has created the first real test for the popular ESG (environmental, social, and governance) investing trend.

In "Peloton Plans to Kill Its 'Golden Goose' Price Point. What It Means for the Stock," Connor Smith writes that Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) is raising the price of its connected fitness membership for the first time, from $39 to $44 a month.

"What Musk Can Do if Twitter Rejects His $43 Billion Bid," by Luisa Beltran, looks at the options Elon Musk will have if Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) rejects his unsolicited, non-binding proposal to buy all of its outstanding shares.

In "Nielsen’s New Biggest Shareholder Bought Up Stock, Opposes Deal," Ed Lin writes that Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE: NLSN) has a new largest shareholder, a hedge fund that opposes a recent acquisition offer for the audience-ratings firm.

"The 'Key-Man' Risk and Tesla Shareholders' Nerves," by Al Root, looks at why Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock has been falling since its CEO took a stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR), with shares of the EV maker dropping 3.7%, shedding $38.6 billion in market value.

