QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Pepgen Inc. IPOs Tomorrow, Here's What You Need To Know

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 5, 2022 10:02 AM | 1 min read

PepGen Inc. PEPG IPO will take place May, 06 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker PEPG.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $13.00 and $15.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on November 02, 2022.

See also: Benzinga IPO Calendar

About PepGen Inc.

PepGen is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing the next generation of oligonucleotide therapeutics with the goal of transforming the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases.

See also: Benzinga's Most Shorted Stocks

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-IPOPreviewIPOs