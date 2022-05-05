Pepgen Inc. IPOs Tomorrow, Here's What You Need To Know

PepGen Inc. PEPG IPO will take place May, 06 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker PEPG.
The company is offering shares at an expected price between $13.00 and $15.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on November 02, 2022.
About PepGen Inc.
PepGen is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing the next generation of oligonucleotide therapeutics with the goal of transforming the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases.
