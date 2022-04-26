Tenon Medical, Inc To Start Trading Tomorrow

Tenon Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:TNON) IPO will take place April, 27 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker TNON.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $4.50 and $5.50 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on October 24, 2022.

About Tenon Medical, Inc

Tenon Medical, Inc. ("Tenon"), a medical device company formed in 2012, has developed a proprietary, U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") cleared surgical implant system, which is designed to optimize sacroiliac joint ("SI-Joint") fixation / fusion surgery and corresponding outcomes.

