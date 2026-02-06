President Donald Trump has announced the launch of a new website aimed at bringing down drug prices. The website will offer consumers access to more affordable prescription medications.

The new website, trumprx.gov, was announced by the President at an event in White House, along with Dr. Mehmet Oz, Administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, and Joe Gebbia, Airbnb co-founder

‘Save A Lot Of Money,' Says Trump

While announcing the website, Trump said that people will “save a lot of money and be healthy,” according to a Reuters report.

The TrumpRx website will not sell medicines directly. It works by allowing consumers to search for medicines, view discounted prices, and then print a coupon to get the medicine at the discounted price from pharmacies or directly from manufacturers’ websites.

Deals With Drugmakers

For instance, the monthly cost of Ozempic and Wegovy, used for diabetes and obesity, will decrease from $1,028 and $1,349 to as low as $199, depending on dosage. Fertility medications like Gonal-F and Cetrotide will also see price cuts.

Medicines from additional companies that have signed "MFN pricing deals" will be available on the website in the "coming months," as per a fact sheet from the White House.

Other Steps By Trump Admin

Additionally, the Department of Labor has proposed regulations demanding transparency from Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs) to disclose their compensation to self-insured group health plans, which cover about 90 million Americans.

These initiatives reflect ongoing efforts to bring U.S. drug prices in line with international standards, as federal health officials propose models to narrow the gap between domestic and global drug costs.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock