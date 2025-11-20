CDC's New Wording On Vaccine-Autism Statement

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention webpage that once firmly stated vaccines do not cause autism has been revised to say they might, a shift that surfaced during Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Senate confirmation process.

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) said in February that Kennedy had assured him that, if he were confirmed, the CDC would "not remove statements on their website pointing out that vaccines do not cause autism."

The revised webpage says: "The claim ‘vaccines do not cause autism' is not an evidence-based claim because studies have not ruled out the possibility that infant vaccines cause autism. Studies supporting a link have been ignored by health authorities."

The updated CDC page, posted Wednesday, also notes that the Department of Health and Human Services has begun "a comprehensive assessment" examining the causes of autism. The previous version cited major scientific reviews asserting no connection between vaccinations and autism.

The webpage has long been a flashpoint. Vaccine skeptics frequently criticized its earlier definitive wording, while public health advocates expressed concern about how far Kennedy would go in reshaping vaccine-related language at federal agencies.

Before the change, the page stated: "Studies have shown that there is no link between receiving vaccines and developing autism," referencing a 2012 National Academy of Medicine review and a 2013 CDC study.

The revision follows months of tension between Kennedy and Sen. Cassidy, who has increasingly accused the health secretary of wavering on his pledge to preserve vaccine access, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The new webpage states the CDC's previous assurances on vaccines and autism violated the Data Quality Act.

It suggests aluminum adjuvants could be behind the rise in autism cases. "Though the cause of autism is likely to be multi-factorial, the scientific foundation to rule out one potential contributor entirely has not been established," the new page reads.

Despite the public debate, scientists say the evidence remains consistent. While acknowledging that no hypothesis can be disproven with absolute certainty, researchers note that extensive data show no link between vaccines and autism. More than 25 peer-reviewed studies have found no association between autism and the MMR vaccine, which became the centerpiece of vaccine skepticism after a 1998 study claimed a connection — a paper later retracted due to misconduct.

A Danish study of more than 1.2 million children published earlier in 2025 reported no relationship between aluminum-containing vaccines and neurodevelopmental issues, including autism.

At the bottom of the CDC webpage, a new note indicates that the original header, "Vaccines do not cause autism," remains on the site but now carries an asterisk due to "an agreement" with Cassidy — underscoring ongoing political negotiations over vaccine policy language.

"We are updating the CDC's website to reflect gold standard, evidence-based science," HHS spokesman Andrew Nixon told WSJ.

