Ford Recalls Surge To 137 This Year As New Bronco, Escape, Corsair Defects Hit 250,000 Cars

Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) has issued fresh recalls for its vehicles over issues with instrument panels and batteries.

Ford Recalls 250K Vehicles

The company issued recalls for 229,609 units of the 2025-2026 Bronco and Bronco Sport vehicles over instrument panel issues, as well as over 20,558 Ford Escape (2020-2024) and Lincoln Corsair (2021-2024) PHEVs over battery short circuit woes, the company said in an acknowledgment to NHTSA on Tuesday.

The battery issues stem from "a manufacturing defect" in the "high voltage battery cells," which could cause an internal short circuit and battery failure, NHTSA said.

On the other hand, the instrument panel issues could pose a risk of a crash as it could fail to display "critical information, such as warning lights or vehicle

Speed," NHTSA said. These Fresh recalls take the total recall count for the automaker to 137 for 2025, according to data from the Department of Transportation (DOT).

Ford CEO Jim Farley On Recalls, Laments Labor Shortage

The recall comes as the automaker's CEO, Jim Farley, called the company's recalls the largest near-term opportunity for the automaker, as Ford has continued to battle multiple recalls this year, which could raise questions about the company's quality control during production.

However, Farley also lamented labor shortages as he shared that the company had over 5,000 open jobs available for skilled technicians, paying $120,000/year at the company's workshops. Farley had also shared that the automaker had 6,000 empty bays across several Ford dealerships in the U.S. due to a lack of skilled technicians.

Price Action: F rose 0.31% to $12.94 during Pre-market trading, according to Benzinga Pro data.

