Robert Kennedy Jr's $50 Million Autism Data Push Draws More Than 100 Proposals: Report

Researchers have submitted more than 100 proposals to join the Trump administration's $50 million Autism Data Science Initiative, with as many as 25 grants slated for award by late September, according to people familiar with the plans.

NIH Details Scope, Timeline And Program Goals

The National Institutes of Health is running the program, which aims to analyze large datasets to identify potential contributors to autism and assess the outcomes of existing treatments, according to Reuters.

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced the initiative in May and directed NIH to lead it. Requests for proposals indicate funded studies could begin producing results in two to three years. "Pending receipt of scientifically meritorious ideas from the research community," awards will be issued in September, a Department of Health and Human Services spokesperson said to Reuters.

The effort is proceeding separately from Kennedy's commissioned review of vaccine safety. He has promised September health-policy moves "that will dramatically impact the effects" related to autism, without detailing the supporting data.

See Also: Trump Shares Video Of ‘Kinetic Strike’ That Kills 11 Suspected Narcoterrorists At Sea, Cautions Drug Smugglers: ‘Beware’

Top Universities Flood Initiative With Research Applications

Interest has been heavy across academia and advocacy groups. Proposals involve nearly 500 universities, research centers, nonprofits and data firms, including Harvard, Columbia, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Stanford and Johns Hopkins, according to a list of applicants reviewed by Reuters.

"I know many colleagues who applied for it, because they weren’t sure there would be any other funding for autism research anytime soon," said Dr. Helen Tager-Flusberg, who directs Boston University's Center for Autism Research Excellence, calling the applicant pool among the field's "most reputable scientists."

Prevalence Debate And Funding Headwinds Complicate Progress

Kennedy's framing of an "autism epidemic" has gained traction as reported prevalence rose to about 1 in 31 children. However, many scientists attribute much of the increase to broadened diagnostic criteria, awareness and screening.

The push for new funding arrives as the U.S. Supreme Court allowed sweeping NIH cuts to proceed and as some campuses saw separate research reductions over diversity policies, trends that heighten competition for grants and could influence timelines for results.

Photo Courtesy: Maxim Elramsisy on Shutterstock.com

Loading... Loading...

Read Next: