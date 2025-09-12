Kenvue Pushes To Defend Pain Killer Tylenol Against Autism Claims Ahead Of Government Report

Kenvue Inc. KVUE interim CEO Kirk Perry met privately this week with Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to argue that there is no proven link between the popular pain reliever Tylenol and autism.

Kennedy is prepared to release a report later this month suggesting that acetaminophen, an active ingredient in Tylenol, used during pregnancy, could be a potential factor in neurodevelopmental disorders.

Kenvue arranged the meeting on short notice.

The Wall Street Journal reported that during the meeting, Perry and Chief Scientific Officer Caroline Tillett presented scientific data and expert opinions asserting that no apparent causal connection exists between acetaminophen and autism.

Kenvue also emphasized that acetaminophen is one of the few safe options for managing pain and fever during pregnancy, as alternatives like ibuprofen can pose risks such as birth defects. Some studies even link untreated fevers during pregnancy to developmental issues.

The debate over acetaminophen and autism has persisted for years. A 2019 study published in JAMA Psychiatry found that higher acetaminophen levels in umbilical cord blood at birth were associated with increased autism and ADHD risk. Yet further research has been inconclusive.

A 2024 JAMA study covering nearly 2.5 million births in Sweden reported no increased autism risk. The study compared children exposed to acetaminophen in the womb to their siblings who were not.

Despite scientific uncertainty, families have pursued legal action, alleging prenatal exposure to acetaminophen caused developmental disorders. A federal judge dismissed these lawsuits in 2023, citing insufficient evidence, though some cases remain in state courts.

Kenvue plans to mount an aggressive defense.

Earlier this year, Kenvue appointed Perry as interim CEO after Thibaut Mongon stepped down.

The board also initiated a comprehensive review of strategic alternatives, including a sale process.

Kenvue reported adjusted earnings of 29 cents, beating the consensus of 28 cents per share. Sales reached $3.84 billion, slightly below the consensus of $3.94 billion.

Price Action: KVUE stock is up 0.45% at $18.94 at the last check on Friday.

