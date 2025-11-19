Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on Wednesday shared topline results from the Phase 3 trial of an investigational, once-daily, oral, two-drug, single-tablet regimen of doravirine/islatravir (DOR/ISL) in adults with HIV-1 infection who had not previously received antiretroviral treatment (treatment-naïve).

The success criterion for the primary efficacy hypothesis, as measured by the percentage of participants with HIV-1 RNA levels <50 copies/mL at Week 48, was met, with DOR/ISL demonstrating non-inferiority to once-daily oral bictegravir/emtricitabine/tenofovir alafenamidei [BIC/FTC/TAF].

Gilead Science Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) sells bictegravir/emtricitabine/tenofovir alafenamidei as Biktarvy.

The primary safety objective of the trial was also met, with the safety profile of DOR/ISL being comparable to BIC/FTC/TAF.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted the New Drug Application (NDA) for DOR/ISL for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in adults to replace the current antiretroviral regimen in those who are virologically-suppressed on a stable antiretroviral regimen and has set a target action date of April 28, 2026, for the application under the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA).

In the U.S., doravirine is approved for the treatment of adults with HIV-1 in combination with other antiretrovirals as a single agent (PIFELTRO) and a component of a single-tablet regimen [DELSTRIGO; doravirine, lamivudine, and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate (DOR/3TC/TDF)].

In March, Merck presented results from two Phase 3 trials of DOR/ISL in adults with HIV-1 infection who are virologically suppressed on BIC/FTC/TAF in trial MK-8591A-052 or antiretroviral therapy (bART) in trial MK-8591A-051.

In both trials, DOR/ISL met the primary efficacy success criterion for non-inferiority to comparator antiretroviral therapies and primary safety objectives at week 48.

MRK Price Action: Merck stock is down 1.48% at $95 at publication on Wednesday.

