SNAP Survived Shutdown, But New Work Rules Threaten Millions

Just as food aid resumed after the federal government reopened, millions of Americans now risk losing Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits under a new law that tightens who qualifies and shifts more costs to states.

Tighter Work Rules Reshape Who Qualifies

About 42 million people in 22.7 million households have received SNAP so far this fiscal year, nearly 1 in 8 U.S. residents, according to Pew Research.

Children, seniors and people with disabilities make up roughly two-thirds of participants, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Federal spending on the program totaled about $100 billion in 2024, with average benefits of roughly $180 per person per month.

The "One Big Beautiful Bill," signed by President Donald Trump in July, raises work requirements for able-bodied adults without dependents and narrows exemptions. The upper age limit for work rules climbs from 54 to 64, and caregivers are exempt only if they live with children younger than 14, rather than under 18.

Exemptions for homeless individuals, veterans and former foster youth disappear, while American Indians gain an exemption. The Congressional Budget Office estimates about 1.1 million people will lose SNAP between 2025 and 2034 because of the stricter work rules alone.

Advocates Warn Of Deeper Hunger And Hardship

Researchers say similar policies have sharply reduced caseloads without boosting employment. A National Bureau of Economic Research study found SNAP work requirements cut participation among affected adults by 53% and disproportionately pushed homeless people off the program, with no overall gain in work.

Joel Berg, CEO of Hunger Free America, said to ABC News that the new rules will mean "millions of people are going to lose food," arguing that many recipients will miss work or paychecks just to keep up with paperwork.

The law also bars many refugees, asylum seekers, trafficking survivors and Iraqi or Afghan special immigrant visa holders from SNAP, a break with decades of policy.

CBO projects about 90,000 people in those categories will lose eligibility. Naomi Steinberg of HIAS, in a public statement, called the policy "mean-spirited and counterproductive," saying it undermines families "just getting their feet on the ground."

States Face Rising Costs And Tough Tradeoffs

Supporters of the new rules argue that the changes promote work and trim the federal deficit. CBO estimates federal SNAP spending will drop by roughly $180 billion over the next decade, largely by shifting about $128 billion in benefit costs to states that will have to cover 5% to 25% of food aid starting in 2028.

As per a Reuters report from June 2025, state officials and the National Conference of State Legislatures warn that the new match could force states to tighten eligibility, reduce benefits or raise taxes, leaving more low-income households at risk of hunger when the next downturn hits.

