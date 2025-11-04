EXCLUSIVE: Scienture Expands Access To Arbli Losartan Oral Suspension With Addition To Formularies Covering 100 Million Lives

Scienture Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCNX) announced on Tuesday that Arbli (losartan potassium) Oral Suspension, 10 mg/mL, has been added to the formularies of key national payors, expanding access through both multiple commercial coverage and Medicare supplement plans.

The inclusion extends availability to over 100 million covered lives across the United States.

In October, Scienture started commercial sales and fulfillment of the first customer orders for Arbli (losartan potassium) Oral Suspension, 10 mg/mL.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Scienture Secures Hypertension Drug Purchase Agreements With 2,500 Healthcare Institutions

What Is Arbli?

Arbli is the first FDA-approved, ready-to-use oral suspension formulation of losartan potassium, designed to provide a safe, consistent, and convenient therapeutic option for patients requiring an alternative to solid dosage forms.

The FDA approved Arbli for hypertension in patients older than six years old, for reducing the risk of stroke in patients with hypertension and left ventricular hypertrophy, and for treating diabetic nephropathy in certain patients with type 2 diabetes.

It is the first and only liquid formulation of losartan on the market that does not require compounding and has reduced dosing volume and long-term shelf life at room temperature storage.

According to IQVIA data, the U.S. losartan market totals approximately $256 million in annual sales, with more than 71 million prescriptions written each year, presenting a significant commercial opportunity for Scienture.

Narasimhan Mani, President and co-CEO of Scienture, said, "Patients covered under these plans will now have more affordable access to Arbli, with lower out-of-pocket costs depending on plan design and utilization management."

Price Action: SCNX stock is down 2.40% at $0.69 during the premarket session at the last check on Tuesday.

Read Next:

Photo via Shutterstock