EXCLUSIVE: Scienture Launches Arbli Oral Suspension, Expanding Options For Hypertension Patients

Scienture Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCNX), a holding company for existing and planned pharmaceutical operating companies, announced Thursday that it started commercial sales and fulfillment of the first customer orders for Arbli (losartan potassium) Oral Suspension, 10 mg/mL.

Arbli is the first FDA-approved, ready-to-use oral suspension formulation of losartan potassium for patients with hypertension who are 6 years and above and require an alternative to solid dosage forms.

It is the first and only liquid formulation of losartan on the market that does not require compounding, offering reduced dosing volume and a long-term shelf life at room temperature storage.

According to IQVIA data (MAT June 2025), the U.S. losartan market totals approximately $256 million in annual sales, with more than 71 million prescriptions written yearly.

As part of its commercial campaign, Scienture is executing targeted outreach for Arbli to healthcare professionals (HCPs) and has finalized PBM-led GPO agreements for expanded commercial coverage and formulary access.

In addition, Scienture has also formalized multiple commercial group purchasing organization (GPO) agreements, expanding Arbli's market access to over 2,500 healthcare institutions nationwide.

This includes hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, specialty pharmacies, long-term care facilities, and ambulatory centers, collectively representing potential penetration into an estimated 20% of the U.S. institutional market.

Price Action: SCNX stock is down 0.02% at $0.57 during the premarket session at the last check on Thursday.

