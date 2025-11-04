Tesla's Chinese Momentum Stalls As October Sales Decline Nearly 10%, Exports Down 32% Amid Europe Woes

Tesla Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TSLA) momentum in the Chinese market stalled in the month of October as sales fell despite a strong September performance, which saw the company's second-highest monthly sales tally this year.

Tesla Sold 61,497 Units In October

The company's Gigafactory in Shanghai sold over 61,497 units of the Model Y and Model 3, including exports, in October, according to data released by the China Passenger Car Association on Tuesday.

The figure illustrates a 9.9% YoY decline from 2024. The Gigafactory Shanghai's exports to markets like India, where the company sells the Model Y, and other places, also fell 32.3% MoM, the data showed.

Tesla's Strong October Start In China

The news comes despite a positive start of the month for Elon Musk's EV giant, which saw a 33% YoY jump in sales during the first week of October as Tesla recorded over 11.3K new insured registrations in China.

Model Y Becomes European Best-Seller, Sales Decline

Meanwhile, the Tesla Model Y became the best-selling vehicle in the European market during September, selling 25,938 units in the region. Despite this, Tesla's sales declined 10.5% in Europe, according to sales data. Tesla also recorded a 25% decline in sales in Italy.

Elsewhere, Tesla has also kicked off production for the affordable Model Y Standard trim at the automaker's Gigafactory in Berlin, with the launch of the product imminent in the European market.

