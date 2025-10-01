EXCLUSIVE: Scienture Secures Hypertension Drug Purchase Agreements With 2,500 Healthcare Institutions

Scienture Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCNX) announced on Wednesday the formalization of multiple commercial group purchasing organization (GPO) agreements for its new drug, Arbli (losartan potassium) Oral Suspension, 10 mg/mL.

The agreements will provide the company access to more than 2,500 healthcare institutions across the U.S., including hospitals, clinics, and long-term care facilities.

The company stated that the deal represents a significant step for them as they seek to penetrate an estimated 20% of the U.S. institutional market with their novel liquid formulation of a widely prescribed hypertension medication.

Two weeks ago, Scienture formalized a commercial Pharmacy Benefit Manager (PBM)- led Group Purchasing Organization (GPO) rebate agreement, advancing the process of securing formulary access with health plans that cover more than 100 million lives.

Arbli is FDA-approved for the treatment of hypertension in patients greater than six years old, for reducing the risk of stroke in patients with hypertension and left ventricular hypertrophy, and for treating diabetic nephropathy in certain patients with type 2 diabetes.

Arbli is the first and only FDA-approved, ready-to-use oral liquid losartan available in the U.S.

“By gaining access to more than 2,500 healthcare institutions, we are positioning Arbli to reach the patients and providers who need it most,” said Narasimhan Mani, president and co-CEO of Scienture.

Arbli is the first and only liquid formulation of losartan on the market that does not require compounding, offering reduced dosing volume and a long-term shelf life at room temperature storage.

Arbli has two issued patents from the USPTO, which are also listed in the FDA Orangebook.

According to IQVIA data (MAT June 2025), the U.S. losartan market represents approximately $256 million in annual sales and a prescription volume of 71 million (TRx), with all currently marketed products available only in oral solid form.

In August, Scienture announced a registered direct offering of 3.225 million shares at $1.20 per share, with gross proceeds of approximately $3.9 million.

SCNX Price Action: Scienture Holdings shares were down 0.16% at $0.84 during premarket trading on Wednesday. The stock is trading near its 52-week low of $0.69, according to Benzinga Pro data.

