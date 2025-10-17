GSK logo on curved building behind trees.
UK Health Agency Recommends GSK-Backed ViiV Healthcare's Apretude As Injectable HIV Treatment

The U.K.’s National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) is recommending a treatment from a firm jointly owned by GSK Plc (NYSE:GSK), Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) and Shionogi Inc.

NICE has recommended ViiV Healthcare’s Apretude (cabotegravir) as a pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) for individuals at high risk of HIV-1, marking it as the first injectable PrEP and the first to be appraised by NICE.

Unlike daily oral PrEP, cabotegravir is administered as a bi-monthly injection, providing sustained protection.

Clinical data shows that cabotegravir is effective in reducing HIV risk, with 69% of participants in a Phase 1 study finding the injections highly acceptable, compared to 48% for Gilead’s Sunlenca.

Additionally, 90% of HIV-negative adults and 86% of healthcare providers preferred cabotegravir over Sunlenca.

ViiV also shared positive 96-week results for Dovato, showing it is as effective as Gilead’s Biktarvy in maintaining virological suppression, with fewer side effects and less weight gain.

Price Action: GSK stock is down 0.58% at $43.52 at the last check on Friday.

