On Thursday, President Donald Trump announced the third agreement with a pharmaceutical manufacturer to bring American drug prices in line with the lowest paid by other developed nations, known as the most-favored-nation, or MFN price.

The agreement is with EMD Serono, a unit of Merck KGaA (OTC:MKGAF) (OTC:MKKGY), for its fertility treatments, resulting in substantial cost savings on fertility treatments, including:

GONAL-F, a commonly used fertility medication, will be made available to women purchasing directly from TrumpRx.gov at a discount equal to 796% of the deal price.

Low- and middle-income women (those with incomes below 550% of the Federal poverty level) will receive an additional discount totaling 2,320% of the deal price when purchasing from TrumpRx.gov.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services estimates women can save up to $2,200 per cycle of fertility drugs as a result of this deal on drugs that often cost over $5,000. Fertility drugs represent almost 20% of the total cost of a fertility treatment cycle.

The agreement also provides that EMD Serono will offer other medicines at a deep discount when selling directly to American patients, guarantee MFN prices on all new innovative drugs that come to market, repatriate increased foreign revenue on existing products, and provide every State Medicaid program in the country access to MFN drug prices on EMD Serono products.

EMD Serono is also announcing that, for the first time, it will be investing in U.S. manufacturing, including IVF drugs, on the timelines agreed upon in the deal.

To further expand therapeutic options for patients with complex fertility issues, EMD Serono will file Pergoveris for review under the FDA Commissioner’s National Priority Voucher (CNPV) program.

Trump also celebrated the FDA awarding a voucher to the infertility product Pergoveris. “This drug would directly compete against a much more expensive option that currently has a monopoly in the American market, and this will bring down costs very significantly,” he said at a news conference.

EMD Serono has entered an agreement with the U.S. Secretary of Commerce to exclude its pharmaceutical products and ingredients from Section 232 tariffs.

CVS Health Inc.’s (NYSE:CVS) Specialty Pharmacy unit will be a core partner in the TrumpRx Fertility program.

The program is anticipated to be available in January 2026.

