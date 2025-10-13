Gilead Sciences/Arcus Biosciences' Investigational Cancer Drug Shows Overall Survival Of Around 27 Months

On Sunday, Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) announced the first overall survival results from Arm A1 of the Phase 2 EDGE-Gastric study in patients with locally advanced, unresectable, or metastatic gastric, gastroesophageal junction, or esophageal adenocarcinoma.

The ongoing, multi-arm, global Phase 2 EDGE-Gastric study is evaluating the safety and efficacy of various combinations of domvanalimab plus zimberelimab and chemotherapy in this patient population.

This study was conducted in partnership with Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). These results will be presented at the ESMO 2025 Congress.

Patients in Arm A1 received 1600mg of domvanalimab intravenously (IV) every four weeks (Q4W) plus 480mg of zimberelimab IV Q4W + FOLFOX (oxaliplatin 85 mg/m2 IV, leucovorin 400mg/m2 IV, fluorouracil 400mg/m2 IV bolus + 2400mg/m2 continuous 46-48-hour IV infusion) every two weeks. This cohort demonstrated a median overall of 26.7 months.

The data showed a confirmed overall response rate of 59% and a median progression-free survival of 12.9 months.

"These survival results add to the totality of data for domvanalimab and the role of anti-TIGIT-based combinations for the treatment of different cancers and reinforce our conviction that an Fc-silent anti-TIGIT antibody may provide differentiated efficacy and safety," said Richard Markus, chief medical officer of Arcus, in a Sunday press release.

No unexpected safety signals were observed at the time of data cutoff. The regimen of domvanalimab plus zimberelimab and chemotherapy was generally well tolerated.

Price Action: RCUS stock is up 6.58% at $15.56 at the last check on Monday.

