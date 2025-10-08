Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) on Wednesday announced comprehensive financing and capital structure transactions expected to provide the company with $100 million of financial flexibility and additional capital, extending the cash runway into the second quarter of 2026.

KPTI is among today’s weakest performers. See what is happening here.

Karyopharm said it continues exploring potential financing and strategic alternatives to enhance liquidity and maximize value. Centerview Partners is the financial advisor.

In addition, the company announced a private placement of approximately $8.75 million.

Karyopharm will sell 1.49 million shares and accompanying warrants to purchase 1.32 million shares with an exercise price of $6.64 per share.

The company expects total revenue, including license and royalty revenue from partners, to be $42 to $44 million and U.S. XPOVIO net product revenue to be approximately $32 million for the third quarter of 2025.

Enrollment continues in the Phase 3 XPORT-EC-042 trial evaluating selinexor as a maintenance-only therapy following systemic therapy versus placebo in patients with TP53 wild-type advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer. The company expects to report topline data from this event-driven trial in mid-2026.

In September, Karyopharm Therapeutics completed enrollment in the Phase 3 SENTRY trial, which is evaluating selinexor in combination with ruxolitinib in JAKi-naïve myelofibrosis patients.

Topline data is anticipated in March 2026.

KPTI Price Action: Karyopharm stock is down 12.74% at $5.03 at publication on Wednesday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next: