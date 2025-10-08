Ford Employees Face Possible Firing For Not Returning To Office As CEO Jim Farley Laments Technician Shortages: Report

Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) has reportedly warned employees that those who do not follow the return-to-office mandate could face termination.

In Office Four Days A Week

Ford employees received emails from the company, urging them to follow the mandate and improve their in-office attendance to four days a week or face termination, according to multiple current and former Ford employees cited in a report by Business Insider on Wednesday.

Ford did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comment.

Two employees cited in the report said they received emails despite having followed the mandate or having work-from-home arrangements signed off by supervisors.

"I'm tired and exhausted. I just want to do my job and help the company, but upper management is constantly making that harder to do," a Ford employee said in the report.

Ford's HR director, Homer Isaac, said that employees in compliance would not face termination, while an anonymous source said that some employees had received one or more notices incorrectly, citing an automated system employed by HR.

The system required supervisors to confirm if employees had taken vacation or sick leave, or if they had a "pre-existing remote working agreement," the report said.

Jim Farley Laments Lack Of Skilled Technicians

The news comes as CEO Jim Farley recently shared how Ford lacked skilled technicians and mechanics, with over 6,000 bays across Ford dealerships empty due to a shortage of workers. He also shared that the average wait times for repairs amounted to two weeks.

Ford's Aluminium Woes, Possible Nissan Partnership

Meanwhile, Ford has been facing issues with its production as the company's Aluminium supplier, Novelis, reported a major fire incident at its facility in Oswego, New York, rendering about 40% of the factory unable to operate.

The company is also reportedly in talks with Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. (OTC:NSANY) to develop the company’s next SUV, which could be an electrified version of the Rogue SUV.

