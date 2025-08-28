UK Patients Scramble For Mounjaro As Eli Lilly's 170% Price Hike Plan Sparks Shortages, Health Fears

Patients across the United Kingdom are struggling to obtain the weight-loss and diabetes drug Mounjaro as demand surges ahead of a sharp price increase set for September.

Eli Lilly and Co. LLY, the U.S. manufacturer, confirmed it will raise Mounjaro's list price by up to 170%, pushing the cost of the highest monthly dose from £122 to £330. The announcement prompted pharmacies to restrict supply, prioritizing existing patients and warning against panic buying, as reported by BBC News

Patients Call Shortages ‘Stressful’ And ‘Unethical‘

For patients like Lynne Massey-Davis, 65, from East Yorkshire, the shortage has been "stressful." After her prescription was delayed, she paid £349 to another provider who later admitted they were out of stock.

"I'm in a holding queue," she told the BBC. "It's a very uncertain time. I've spent a lot of time on the phone."

NHS Patients Say They Risk Losing Diabetes Progress Without Mounjaro

Marie Cook, 49, from east London, who uses Mounjaro on the NHS to treat type 2 diabetes, also voiced concern.

"I've been taking it for a year, come off insulin and lost 3.5 stones but have just got one week's injections left," she said. "It's frustrating. We have true medical problems, we should come first."

The National Pharmacy Association acknowledged "short-term pressures on supply" caused by the looming price increase and urged patients to avoid unlicensed online sellers. "It can have a significant impact on supply and pose a potential risk to patient safety," said NPA chief executive Henry Gregg.

UK, US Launch Initiatives To Expand Access To Weight-Loss Drugs And Programs

Earlier in August, a new program was announced to improve access to weight management services across the U.K. National Health Service, aiming to benefit obese patients.

The initiative combined government and private sector funding to expand holistic care through community, pharmacy, and digital channels.

The program was supported by up to $114.61 million (85 million pounds), with the U.K. government contributing up to 50 million pounds and pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly providing up to 35 million pounds in grant funding.

Meanwhile, Eli Lilly released topline results from the Phase 3 ATTAIN-1 trial of orforglipron, an oral GLP-1 receptor agonist, showing a 12.4% average weight loss (27.3 lbs) at 36 mg compared to 0.9% (2.2 lbs) for placebo, slightly below Wall Street's 15% expectations.

Around the same time, reports indicated that the Trump administration was developing a pilot program to allow some Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries voluntary access to costly weight-loss drugs, including Novo Nordisk A/S NVO Ozempic and Wegovy, and Eli Lilly's Mounjaro, Zepbound, and the future GLP-1 drug Orforglipron, pending its expected 2026 approval.

Price Action: Eli Lilly shares were down 0.25% to $734.17 during regular trading on Wednesday and rose slightly 0.65% in pre-market trading on Thursday at the last check, according to Benzinga Pro.

