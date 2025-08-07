Eli Lilly and Co. LLY stock plunged on Thursday after the company released topline data from the Phase 3 ATTAIN-1 trial evaluating orforglipron, an investigational oral glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist.

The trial included over 3,000 obese patients with a weight-related medical problem and without diabetes.

At 72 weeks, all three doses of orforglipron met the primary endpoint and all key secondary endpoints compared to placebo.

For the primary endpoint, orforglipron 36 mg lowered weight by an average of 12.4% (27.3 lbs) compared to 0.9% (2.2 lbs) with placebo using the efficacy estimand. CNBC writes that Wall Street’s expectations were around 15%.

59.6% of participants taking the highest dose of orforglipron lost at least 10% of their body weight, while 39.6% lost at least 15%.

For comparison, Novo Nordisk A/S’ NVO oral semaglutide 25 mg achieved a 16.6% weight loss vs. a 2.7% reduction with placebo after 68 weeks.

CagriSema achieved a weight loss of 22.7% after 68 weeks in one study and 15.7% in another.

The company said orforglipron was also associated with reductions in known cardiovascular risk markers, including non-HDL cholesterol, triglycerides, and systolic blood pressure in pooled analyses across all doses.

In a pre-specified exploratory analysis, the highest dose of orforglipron reduced high-sensitivity C-reactive protein (hsCRP) levels by 47.7%.

The most commonly reported adverse events were gastrointestinal-related and generally mild to moderate in severity, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

About 10.3% of patients in the 36 mg group discontinued treatment due to side effects, compared with around 2.6% on placebo. The overall treatment discontinuation rates were 21.9% (6 mg), 22.5% (12 mg), and 24.4% (36 mg) for orforglipron vs. 29.9% with placebo.

Lilly says it is on track to submit orforglipron to global regulatory agencies by year-end and is making substantial investments to meet anticipated demand at launch.

Q2 Earnings

Eli Lilly also released better-than-expected second-quarter earnings on Thursday and raised 2025 guidance.

The U.S. pharma giant reported second-quarter revenue of $15.56 billion, up 38% year over year, beating the consensus of $14.39 billion, driven by a 42% increase in volume, partially offset by a 6% decrease due to lower realized prices.

Key products revenue grew to $10.40 billion in the quarter, led by Zepbound and Mounjaro.

The company reported an adjusted EPS of $6.31, up from $3.92 a year ago, beating the consensus of $5.53.

For the second quarter, worldwide Mounjaro revenue increased 68% to $5.20 billion. U.S. revenue was $3.30 billion, an increase of 37%, reflecting strong demand, partially offset by lower realized prices.

Revenue outside the U.S. increased to $1.90 billion compared with $677.2 million in the same quarter a year ago, primarily driven by volume growth, including entry into new markets.

U.S. Zepbound revenue increased 172% to $3.38 billion, primarily driven by increased demand, partially offset by lower realized prices.

Verzenio (a breast cancer drug) revenue increased 12% to $1.49 billion, driven by volume growth.

Guidance

Eli Lilly raised fiscal year 2025 sales guidance from $58 billion-$61 billion to $60 billion-$62 billion versus the consensus of $59.45 billion.

The obesity drug maker raised 2025 adjusted earnings guidance from $20.78-$22.28 per share to $21.75-$23.00 versus the consensus of $21.59.

Price Action: LLY stock is trading lower by 7.04% to $693.85 premarket at last check Thursday.

